pexdoc 1.0.8
This package provides a light framework that can be used to automatically generate exceptions documentation marked up in reStructuredText text This package provides a light framework that can be used to automatically generate exceptions documentation marked up in reStructuredText . The exdoc module details how to register exceptions, how to traced them and how to generate their documentation The package has been developed and tested with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.5 under Linux , Apple OS X and Microsoft Windows Install the project's Git hooks and build the documentation.
