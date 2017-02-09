peng 1.0.5

peng 1.0.5

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Python

Numerous functions are provided and creating new functions that operate on waveforms is simple since all of their relevant information can be accessed through properties Formatting numbers represented in scientific notation with a greater degree of control and options than standard Python string formatting. For example: The package has been developed and tested with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.3, 3.4 and 3.5 under Linux , Apple OS X and Microsoft Windows Install the project's Git hooks and build the documentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 3 crisps 5
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,433 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC