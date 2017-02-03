OpenVAS - Vulnerability Assessment install on Kali Linux
This tutorial documents the process of installing OpenVAS 8.0 on Kali Linux rolling. OpenVAS is open source vulnerability assessment application that automates the process of performing network security audits and vulnerability assessments.
