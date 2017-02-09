Open Networking Summit Announces Initial Keynote Speakers from...
The theme of the 2017 event is 'Harmonize, Harness, Consume'. Speakers and attendees at Open Networking Summit represent the best and brightest in next-generation open source networking and orchestration technologies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC