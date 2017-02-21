New(ish) Mirai Spreader Poses New Risks
A cross-platform win32-based Mirai spreader and botnet is in the wild and previously discussed publicly. However, there is much information confused together, as if an entirely new IoT bot is spreading to and from Windows devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kasperky Lab Weblog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC