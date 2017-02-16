Munich's great Linux desktop initiative may end
A decade ago, there was much hoopla over the city of Munich discarding Windows desktops in favor of Linux , which were thought to be more secure and cheaper to deploy and maintain. Well, that experiment is coming to an end.
