MontaVista Launches Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) 2.2 Linux for 5G and IoT at MWC 2017

CGX 2.2 addresses all the key requirements of 5G, IoT and NFV markets providing the required feature set in a Carrier Grade Linux baseline that can be further customized to best fit each customer's use-case. For 5G solutions, CGX 2.2 addresses the required low latency and bandwidth optimization, as well as capabilities for content caching, heterogeneous network convergence, RAN virtualization and network slicing.

