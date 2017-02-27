MontaVista Launches Carrier Grade eXp...

MontaVista Launches Carrier Grade eXpress (CGX) 2.2 Linux for 5G and IoT at MWC 2017

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

CGX 2.2 addresses all the key requirements of 5G, IoT and NFV markets providing the required feature set in a Carrier Grade Linux baseline that can be further customized to best fit each customer's use-case. For 5G solutions, CGX 2.2 addresses the required low latency and bandwidth optimization, as well as capabilities for content caching, heterogeneous network convergence, RAN virtualization and network slicing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC