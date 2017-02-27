M-CORD Open Reference Solution Paves ...

M-CORD Open Reference Solution Paves the Way for 5G Innovation

1 hr ago Read more: Information Technology

Now ready for lab explorations, M-CORD, the open reference solution for service-driven 5G architecture, includes the release of end-to-end open source slicing from programmable Radio Access Network to disaggregated and virtualized Evolved Packet Core and M-CORD Mini. These open source building blocks will facilitate the transition from the traditional Central Office to a virtualized data center.

