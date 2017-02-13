Linux Lite 3.4 to Revamp Lite Welcome...

Linux Lite 3.4 to Revamp Lite Welcome to Help Windows Users Accommodate Faster

Lite Welcome is that window popping up every time you install Linux Lite on a new computer. Several GNU/Linux distributions use a "Welcome" screen to welcome newcomers and help them better configure their new operating system or access various resources that help them get started faster with the OS.

