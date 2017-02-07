Linux Kernel 4.9.8 Has Many Networking Changes, XFS File System Improvements

Linux kernel 4.9.8 is now considered the most advanced stable kernel build there is for GNU/Linux operating systems, and, if you're using a distribution powered by this branch, such as Arch Linux, Solus, openSUSE Tumbleweed, etc., you'll have to update as soon as it lands in the main repositories. According to the appended shortlog, the Linux 4.9.8 kernel is a small patch changing a total of 57 files, with 473 insertions and 273 deletions.

