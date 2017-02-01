Linux Kernel 4.4.46 LTS Is Yet Another Small Patch, Updates InfiniBand Drivers

Linux 4.4 is currently the most popular LTS kernel branch, used by popular GNU/Linux distributions like Ubuntu 16.04 LTS , Alpine Linux, openSUSE Leap 42.2, as well as Arch Linux. Just like today's Linux 4.9.7 kernel release, Linux kernel 4.4.46 LTS comes one week after the previous maintenance update to change a total of 32 files, with 152 insertions and 81 deletions.

