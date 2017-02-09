Lessons from a brief career in open source

Jeff Macharyas has worked in publishing and graphics for many years and has been the art director for Quick Printing, The American Spectator, the USO's OnPatrol, Today's Campus, and other publications as well as a project manager, editor, and circulation manager. Jeff holds a BS in Communications from Florida State University, a Graduate Certificate in Social Media Marketing from Rutgers University and a Master's in Cybersecurity and Computer Forensics from Utica College.

