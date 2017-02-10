Largest network merger in open source history creates new ONAP Project
The merger sees open source ECOMP and Open Orchestrator Project come together to create the new Open Network Automation Platform Project. The new project has some formidable names driving it forward, with operators such as AT&T working with a who's who of network leaders including Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Nokia, Orange and VMware.
