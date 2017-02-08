ITU unveils new standard for high-quality voice over LTE
The Standards News Portal is updated on a daily basis to bring you the most important news about standards - how they are created, how they affect you - and who's doing what to whom. The Standards News Portal was launched in February 2002 and currently contains 8399 categorized, searchable articles, perhaps the largest archive of its type in existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConsortiumInfo.org.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC