How to set rsync speed limit from eating all bandwidth with -bwlimit option
In this tutorial you will learn how to setup I/O limit using rsync command on Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD and Unix-like systems. rsync --bwlimit=KBPS src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src [email protected] rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] [email protected] /path/to/dir rsync --bwlimit=KBPS -a -P /path/to/dir/ [email protected] $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /path/to/source /path/to/dest/ $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /var/www/html/ \ [email protected]:~/mysite.backups/ Use ionice command to set or get the I/O scheduling class and priority for a program such as rsync or your own backup script.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC