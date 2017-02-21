How to set rsync speed limit from eat...

How to set rsync speed limit from eating all bandwidth with -bwlimit option

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NixCraft

In this tutorial you will learn how to setup I/O limit using rsync command on Linux, MacOS, FreeBSD and Unix-like systems. rsync --bwlimit=KBPS src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src dst rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] src [email protected] rsync --bwlimit=KBPS [options] [email protected] /path/to/dir rsync --bwlimit=KBPS -a -P /path/to/dir/ [email protected] $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /path/to/source /path/to/dest/ $ rsync --bwlimit=1000 /var/www/html/ \ [email protected]:~/mysite.backups/ Use ionice command to set or get the I/O scheduling class and priority for a program such as rsync or your own backup script.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NixCraft.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC