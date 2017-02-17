How to install pandom: a true random number generator for Linux

This tutorial is for amd64 / x86_64 linux kernel versions greater and equal to 2.6.9. It explains how to install pandom : a timing jitter true random number generator maintained by ncomputers.org The built-in Linux kernel true random number generator provides low throughput under modern circumstances, as for example: personal computers with solid state drives and virtual private servers . This problem is becoming popular in linux implementations, because of the continuously increasing need for true random numbers, mainly by diverse cryptographic purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HowtoForge.