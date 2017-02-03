Global big-data mission has local flavor: Tech Czar Talk
One of the region's best and brightest is running a global non-profit whose mission is committed to the simplification and standardization of the big-data ecosystem. John Mertic is the director of Program Management at Open Ecosystem of Big Data or ODPi .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
