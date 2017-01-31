Fedora 26 Linux to Ship with Gnome 3.24 Desktop, Support Creation of LVM Raid
So we can't help but notice that multiple such system-wide change proposals for the upcoming Fedora 26 operating system appeared on the Fedora Project mailing list, informing us about some of the most excinting new features coming this summer to Fedora Linux users. The first one is the implementation of the forthcoming GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, due for release on March 22, 2017, which will be used, as usual, by default for the Fedora Workstation edition.
