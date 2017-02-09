Empowering Higher Education to Empower Students
Most higher education institutions seek to prepare their graduates to be "work ready", so it's no surprise that many of them have incorporated Linux-related content into their curricular programs. As the popularity of Linux in modern IT has grown, so has the demand for Linux and related skills in the job market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMCnet.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC