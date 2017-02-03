Developer Argues For 'Forgotten Code ...

Developer Argues For 'Forgotten Code Constructs' Like GOTO and Eval

These are the programming equivalent of a flamethrower ... [But] creative use of features such as goto , multiple inheritance, eval , and recursion may be just the right solution for experienced developers when used in the right situation. Is it time to resurrect these four forgotten code constructs? The article notes that the Linux kernel uses goto statements, and links to Linus Torvalds' defense of them .

