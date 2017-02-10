Capsule8 Launches Linux-Based Contain...

Capsule8 Launches Linux-Based Container Security Platform

1 hr ago Read more: LinuxInsider

Cybersecurity startup Capsule8 this week announced that it has raised US$2.5 million to launch the industry's first container-aware, real-time threat protection platform designed to protect legacy and next-generation Linux infrastructures from existing and potential attacks. CEO John Viega, CTO Dino Dai Zovi and Chief Scientist Brandon Edwards, all veteran hackers, cofounded the firm.

Read more at LinuxInsider.

Chicago, IL

