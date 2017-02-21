As promised, content developers now have access to the SteamVR for Linux beta
Valve Software's new developer build of SteamVR means that customers will eventually see support for the HTC Vive on Linux. Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve Software recently jumped on Twitter to announce the launch of a developer build of SteamVR for Linux.
