Another Linux Kernel Vulnerability Leading To Local Root From Unprivileged Processes
This must have been why I got a new kernel on my Ubuntu server install and Linux Mint desktop yesterday. This local root vulnerability is present in Linux kernel releases going back at least to 2006 but potentially to 2005 when the code was first introduced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at [H]ard OCP.
