What's Next for Ubuntu Linux in 2017
Mark Shuttleworth's company Canonical has been developing Ubuntu Linux for over a decade, with two new major milestone releases debuting every year. In 2017, the first release will be Ubuntu 17.04, codenamed the 'Zesty Zapus' set to debut in April.
