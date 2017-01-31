What's Next for Ubuntu Linux in 2017

Mark Shuttleworth's company Canonical has been developing Ubuntu Linux for over a decade, with two new major milestone releases debuting every year. In 2017, the first release will be Ubuntu 17.04, codenamed the 'Zesty Zapus' set to debut in April.

