[TORRENT] Skywave Linux 2.1

Skywave Linux v2.1 Software Defined Radio for Online Listening skywavelinux-2.1.iso Release Date : md5sum: 303bdaf2cc21a6688aae10e442030ce5 sha1sum: a8a9717d11922ff911786855415d73576b99bbb5 Welcome to Skywave Linux version 2.0. This is an operating system using bleding-edge technology to access broadcast, utility, military, and amateur radio signals from almost anywhere in the world, without regard to state media controls or censorship. Skywave Linux connects to a large and growing network of state-of-the art software defined radio servers, making it possible to experience high performance SDR operation without large antennas or setting up a station on-site.

