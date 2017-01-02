This website knows what you have torrented, and you can use it to spy on people
It's no secret that despite being billed as a great way to download large Linux distros and copyright free software, BitTorrent is primarily used to download the latest Star Wars movie, episodes of The Grand Tour, and illicit copies of Photoshop. A new website -- unsophisticatedly named 'I Know What You Download' -- does exactly what you might expect: it exposes the torrents you have downloaded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec 18
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC