This $800 MacBook Air clone wants to be the Nexus of Linux laptops

"Put Linux on it" may often be the solution to a sluggish old laptop, but what if you want to go open-source from the outset? That's the market the KDE Slimbook is looking to address, a new 13.3-inch notebook running the Ubuntu-based KDE neon operating system. The aim is out-of-the-box usability, with none of the driver headaches or setup woes that can sometimes come with repurposing a Windows or Mac machine.

