Speakers and Sessions Announced for The Linux Foundation Open Source Leadership Summit
From open governance to community enablement, Open Source Leadership Summit provides the venue for business leaders to come together with leading technologists to create and advance the open source infrastructure that runs our lives. Formerly known as The Linux Foundation Collaboration Summit, Open Source Leadership Summit is the annual meeting place for the world's largest open source projects to come together and explore the latest information on how to start, build or participate in collaborative development.
