Red Hat names King Abdulaziz University as Red Hat Academy Partner in Saudi Arabia
Red Hat, Inc. , the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that the King Abdulaziz University has been signed as a Red Hat Academy Partner in Saudi Arabia. Red HatA Academy is an open source education program that provides turnkey curriculum materials for educational programs in high schools and institutions of higher education worldwide.
