Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Hits Beta

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Hits Beta

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Linux Today

"Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 is a fully-supported release and customers will continue to receive the same award-winning support that they have received for the platform since its introduction in November 2010," Steve Almy, senior product manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux at Red Hat, told ServerWatch .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec 18 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC