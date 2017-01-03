Red Hat Debuts CloudForms 4.2 to Improve Hybrid Cloud Management
New release of Red Hat's hybrid cloud management platform provides improved container, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and OpenStack capabilities. Red Hat is updating its CloudForms hybrid cloud management platform with the new 4.2 release, providing users with enhanced capabilities.
