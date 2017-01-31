Red Hat: 2017:0212-01: nagios: Important Advisory
An update for nagios is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact [More...] ===================================================================== Red Hat Security Advisory Synopsis: Important: nagios security update Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0212-01 Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0212.html Issue date: 2017-01-31 CVE Names: CVE-2008-7313 CVE-2014-5008 CVE-2014-5009 CVE-2016-9565 CVE-2016-9566 ===================================================================== 1. Summary: An update for nagios is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 5.0 for RHEL 6. Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact of Important.
