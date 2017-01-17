Q4OS 1.8.2 Is the First Linux OS to B...

Q4OS 1.8.2 Is the First Linux OS to Be Based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie"

Based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 "Jessie" operating system, Q4OS 1.8.2 "Orion" is now the most advanced version of the distro, shipping with all the 173 bug fixes and security updates implemented by the Debian Project in the new Debian GNU/Linux release.

