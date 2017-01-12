pymetawear 0.7.0
PyMetawear is meant to be a thin wrapper around the MetaWear C++ API , providing a more Pythonic interface. It has support for two different Python packages for Bluetooth Low Energy communication: It is a Linux-only package right now ! It can be built on Windows, given that Visual Studio Community 2015 has been installed first, but there is no working backend for Windows BLE yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Python.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec 18
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC