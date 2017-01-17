Pwn2Own 2017 Offers Big Bounties For Linux, Browser, and Apache Exploits
Now that TrendMicro owns TippingPoint, there'll be "more targets and more prize money" according to eWeek, and something special for Pwn2Own's 10th anniversary in March. Slashdot reader darthcamaro writes: For the first time in its ten-year history, the annual Pwn2Own hacking competition is taking direct aim at Linux .
