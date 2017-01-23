OpenStack Startup Platform9 Delivers ...

OpenStack Startup Platform9 Delivers Managed Kubernetes Service

The Sunnyvale, Calif.-based company delivers the Linux container orchestration technology, first developed at Google, through a Software-as-a-Service model, much like it does with the OpenStack cloud operating system. The Kubernetes product was first introduced at last year's DockerCon.

Chicago, IL

