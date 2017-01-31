OnApp v5.3 Simplifies Add-on Services for Cloud Providers
Makes it easy for cloud service providers and enterprises to offer a catalog of applications and managed services for customers and users to deploy with cloud servers i 1 2i 1 2 OnApp has launched v5.3 of the OnApp cloud management platform , which helps cloud providers add value to their customers and users by delivering application services and managed services along with virtual servers in their OnApp clouds. OnApp's new Service Add-On and Service Catalog features enable cloud providers to offer a range of add-on services, such as software installs or managed Linux/Windows administration, in a fully automated way - reducing manual effort, and enabling them to tailor their clouds to the specific needs of different customers and users.
