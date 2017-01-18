New Kali Linux Professional Information Security Certification to debut at Black Hat USA, 2017
Kali Linux, an open source project maintained and funded by Offensive Security, the industry leader in information security training and penetration testing, announced today that its new Kali Linux Certified Professional will debut in Black Hat USA 2017. The KLCP is the first and only official certification program that validates one's proficiency with the Kali Linux distribution.
