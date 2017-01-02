Netrunner Desktop 17.01 'Baryon' Debian 9 Stretch-based KDE Linux distro now available
If you are a fan of KDE, I hope you are aware of Netrunner Desktop. If not, please know that it is one of the most polished Linux distributions available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BetaNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec 18
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC