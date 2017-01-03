LiquidSky Adds New Features To Its Cl...

LiquidSky Adds New Features To Its Cloud-Based Gaming Platform

During its CES keynote, LiquidSky announced a number of new services, new products and significant enhancements to their platform that makes it possible to play any PC title on Android, Mac, Linux and even low-spec Windows devices. LiquidSky will gain significant new functionality and features, including an all-new free-to-play model that effectively introduces high-end PC gaming at no cost to gamers worldwide beginning in March 2017.

