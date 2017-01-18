Linux Soup OS Comparison For Intel Steam Gaming
If you are one of "those guys," this is for you! Do the names Ubuntu, Clear, Fedora, Intel, and Steam mean anything to you? If not, it is highly unlikely you will give a damn about this review. However, if you do, the guys at Phoronix have a good write-up for you .
Start the conversation, or Read more at [H]ard OCP.
