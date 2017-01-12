Linux Kernel 4.9.4 Released with Various ARM and Networking Improvements

If you were afraid that your patch did not land in Linux 4.9, which is currently the most advanced stable kernel branch available for GNU/Linux distributions, or if you thought that your device hasn't yet received the right drivers, think again, because Linux kernel 4.9.4 is full of goodies. Yes, again, but this time the patch is a little smaller and fixes a total of 59 files, with 507 insertions and 205 deletions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.