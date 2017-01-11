Linux Kernel 4.4.41 LTS Introduces Nouveau, Radeon, and PowerPC Improvements

Linux 4.4 is a long-term supported branch, currently used by Canonical in its Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system , as well as various other operating systems, including the popular Alpine Linux and Arch Linux distributions. Linux kernel 4.4.41 LTS is now the latest version, which lands less than a week after the release of the Linux 4.4.40 LTS maintenance update.

