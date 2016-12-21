Linus Torvalds Announces Ridiculously Small Second Linux 4.10 Release Candidate
The first day of 2017 starts off for Linux users with the release of the second RC development version of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel, as announced by Linus Torvalds himself. From a report on Softpedia: As expected, Linux kernel 4.10 entered development two weeks after the release of Linux kernel 4.9, on Christmas Day , but don't expect to see any major improvements or any other exciting things in RC2, which comes one week after the release of the first RC, because most of the developers were busy partying.
