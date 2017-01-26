Lennart Poettering on systemd's Tumul...

Lennart Poettering on systemd's Tumultuous Ascendancy in the Linux Community

Lennart Poettering is one of those few extremely prolific and brilliant engineers who have literally changed the design of Linux-based operating systems. In this interview, we discuss his first interaction with the Linux community, why Canonical's Upstart initialization daemon failed to gain traction and why Poettering created his own initialization software, systemd .

