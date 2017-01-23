Latest SQL Server Release Supports SUSE Linux Enterprise Server
As promised, Microsoft adds SUSE Linux Enterprise Server to the list of supported Linux distributions in its next SQL Server database release. Microsoft has kept its word.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
