It's time to start planning for SQL Server on Linux

You can treat SQL Server on Linux as a new deployment option, not a whole new database. That means you can choose the operating system that best fits your project Bringing SQL Server to Linux is one of the bigger steps in Microsoft's plan to help developers build any app for any platform.

