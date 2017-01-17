Intel's Cloud-Friendly Clear Linux Op...

Intel's Cloud-Friendly Clear Linux Optimized for Microsoft Azure

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: CNet News

Microsoft says that Intel's Clear Linux, a lightweight distribution of Linux that is optimized to run on Intel processors and is now available as a virtual machine in the Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers looking for another Linux operating system option for their cloud workloads have another alternative to weigh this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
News Post Comment (May '07) Mar '16 GoToLimos 146
News The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16) Jan '16 Lizzy Gingerich 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC