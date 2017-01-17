Intel's Cloud-Friendly Clear Linux Optimized for Microsoft Azure
Microsoft says that Intel's Clear Linux, a lightweight distribution of Linux that is optimized to run on Intel processors and is now available as a virtual machine in the Azure Marketplace. Microsoft Azure customers looking for another Linux operating system option for their cloud workloads have another alternative to weigh this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNet News.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ...
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
|Post Comment (May '07)
|Mar '16
|GoToLimos
|146
|The real reason Microsoft open sourced .NET (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Lizzy Gingerich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC