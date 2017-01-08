Hackers unlock, add games to Nintendo...

Hackers unlock, add games to Nintendo NES Classic Edition

1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Hackers have found a way to add new games to Nintendo's NES Classic console, which comes with 30 preinstalled games -- a library the company didn't intend to be updated. According to Ars Technica , hackers in Russia and Japan independently discovered strategies for hacking the Nintendo system.

