Gentoo: 201701-75 Perl: Multiple vulnerabilities

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-75 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - https://security.gentoo.org/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severity: Normal Title: Perl: Multiple vulnerabilities Date: January 29, 2017 Bugs: #580612, #588592, #589680, #606750, #606752 ID: 201701-75 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Synopsis ======== Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Perl, the worst of which could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code. Background ========== Perl is a highly capable, feature-rich programming language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.